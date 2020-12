Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 18-Dec-2020

Required:

We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.



Contact:

Contact our secretary on 01789 269032 or 07598971265. We normally rehearse on Wednesday at 7.30 to 9.30 and on Sunday from 7.00 to 9.00