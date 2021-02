Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2021

Required:

Avonbank (Section 2) requires a front row cornet and Eb Bass to join this very friendly band and complete their line up when rehearsals re-start. We aim to hit the ground running and make up for lost time with a steady mix of concerts and engagements!



Contact:

Apply in confidence to their MD, Colin Herbert:

either by phone : 07703789673 or by email:

You can be assured of a very warm welcome! Get in touch!!