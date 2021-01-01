Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Crewe Brass

Posted: 26-Feb-2021

Required:

Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.



Contact:

Please contact our MD (Matt Pithers) in strictest confidence on 07921 062732 and have a chat. We are looking to start the band in its new home in the Heritage Centre Exhibition Hall which is fully COVID compliant and we just need YOU on Percussion !!

Crewe Brass

Posted: 25-Feb-2021

Required:

Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for Eb and Bb Basses. We have instruments and need someone to blow them !! Crewe Brass have a new home at the Heritage Centre



Contact:

Please contact our MD (Matt Pithers) in strictest confidence on 07921 062732 and have a chat. We are looking to start the band in its new home in the Heritage Centre Exhibition Hall which is fully COVID compliant and we just need YOU on bass