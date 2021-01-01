1 to 1 of 1
Kippax Band
Posted: 9-May-2021
Required:
With our restart now only a few days away, Kippax Band are looking for a front row cornet player to help us secure the 3rd section national title. Kippax are already double Yorkshire area champions and enjoying a great run of success - come join us!
Contact:
We will be rehearsing in our own COVID risk assessed social club with some outdoor summer engagements planned to prepare us for the finals in September 2021. Apply now in confidence to Colin Moss,
Map to bandroom Kippax Band