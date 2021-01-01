Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 17-May-2021

Required:

Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent Solo baritone horn and an Eb bass player to join this lively Second Section Band. With a full summer and autumn programme of concerts ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!



Contact:

Apply in complete confidence to MD Colin Herbert by phone: 07703789673 or email: . Colin will be delighted to chat to you about the band — and we are all looking forward to meeting you very soon!