Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
Posted: 17-May-2021
Required:
Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent Solo baritone horn and an Eb bass player to join this lively Second Section Band. With a full summer and autumn programme of concerts ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!
Contact:
Apply in complete confidence to MD Colin Herbert by phone: 07703789673 or email: . Colin will be delighted to chat to you about the band — and we are all looking forward to meeting you very soon!