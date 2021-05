wantage silver band May 20 • Wantage Concert Brass (2021 2nd Section National Finalists) are currently looking for 1st and 2nd Trombones, a Bb Bass and Percussionists.. Under our Acting Musical Director, Paul Holland, the band rehearse on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band May 19 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts.. We rehearse once a week on Thursday evenings.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band May 17 • Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent Solo baritone horn and an Eb bass player to join this lively Second Section Band. With a full summer and autumn programme of concerts ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!

