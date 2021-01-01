Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 27-May-2021

Required:

Foss Dyke have 2 positions we would like to fill. Front Row Cornet and Rep Cornet. We are a friendly First Section Band that have ambition, and can't wait to resume playing again under our new MD David Dernley. We are based in Waddington near Lincoln.



Contact:

The rehearsal nights are Thursday 8-10, and Sundays 7-9. We have our own Bandroom which has been completely renovated with regards to Covid. Apply in strictest confidence to Garry Ornsby on 07854 902840 or visit our website at fossdykebrassband.co.uk