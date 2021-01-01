                 

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 27-May-2021

Required:
Foss Dyke have 2 positions we would like to fill. Front Row Cornet and Rep Cornet. We are a friendly First Section Band that have ambition, and can't wait to resume playing again under our new MD David Dernley. We are based in Waddington near Lincoln.

Contact:
The rehearsal nights are Thursday 8-10, and Sundays 7-9. We have our own Bandroom which has been completely renovated with regards to Covid. Apply in strictest confidence to Garry Ornsby on 07854 902840 or visit our website at fossdykebrassband.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Foss Dyke Band
