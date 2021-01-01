1 to 1 of 1
The Cobham Band
Posted: 8-Jun-2021
Required:
Conductor - After a year in hibernation we now seek to fill this vacancy due to a job move. The band meets each Monday 8-10 pm at Parkside School, Cobham. We normally enjoy a full programme of bandstand and concert engagements and SCABA contests.
Contact:
Expression of interest to Steph Reeves our Hon Secretary by e-mail () with CV or contact her on 07519 660174 for further info. In due course we will audition applicants in line with current Covid provisions.