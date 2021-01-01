Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jun-2021

Required:

Enquiries are invited for the following player vacancies; flugelhorn , 1st Horn, 2nd Euphonium, BBb bass and percussion. Our band room is equal distance between Sheffield, Barnsley & Huddersfield, 5 mins from M1 J35A/36. Rehearsals Monday &Friday nights



Contact:

In normal times we have a active programme of concerts throughout the year and will compete in 4th section contests next year. Contact Paul on 07989 728474 or . James on 07762 835553 or anytime.