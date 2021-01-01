                 

Positions Vacant

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 10-Jun-2021

Required:
Enquiries are invited for the following player vacancies; flugelhorn , 1st Horn, 2nd Euphonium, BBb bass and percussion. Our band room is equal distance between Sheffield, Barnsley & Huddersfield, 5 mins from M1 J35A/36. Rehearsals Monday &Friday nights

Contact:
In normal times we have a active programme of concerts throughout the year and will compete in 4th section contests next year. Contact Paul on 07989 728474 or . James on 07762 835553 or anytime.

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

June 10 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Uppermill Band

June 10 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

