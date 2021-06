Melton Band June 18 • SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.

Melton Band June 18 • PRINCIPAL CORNET required for an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band. If you are looking for your next musical challenge and want to lead our cornet section, please give our MD a call. We are already back rehearsing on Thursday’s 7.30pm.

Chinnor Silver June 18 • We are looking to recruit ambitious BACK ROW CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS .We rehearse in our newly refurbished bandroom on Wednesdays.Concerts and contest planned . We are a very friendly group so come along and have a blow

