Kippax Band

Posted: 1-Jul-2021

Required:

Kippax Band are looking to recruit a Flugel Horn or Cornet player, and due to relocation a Bass Trombone player. These positions will be available after our trip to Cheltenham to represent Yorkshire in the 3rd section finals.



Contact:

The band are currently rehearsing in our social club function room on Mondays and Thursdays at 8.00pm.

The band are now in the 2nd Section from January this year.

Please contact Colin Moss