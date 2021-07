July 8 • To add to our recent very successful recruitment initiative we are inviting the following to join our progressive and ambitious band. Eb BASS, SOLO BARITONE, 3rd CORNET.

July 8 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area