Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Jul-2021

Required:

To add to our recent very successful recruitment initiative we are inviting the following to join our progressive and ambitious band. Eb BASS, SOLO BARITONE, 3rd CORNET.



Contact:

We are making great strides and improvement and if you feel you can contribute with enthusiasm and character then don't mess about, call or mail me!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 25-Jun-2021

Required:

The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.



Contact:

To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, please apply in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)



Tel: 07547707257

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jun-2021

Required:

The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.



Contact:

To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, please apply in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2021

Required:

The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of Solo Baritone to join our very competent section! Some exciting things planned for the return from lockdown and this is a great opportunity to join our progressive and friendly band.



Contact:

If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to the future success of this proactive and enjoyable band then do not hesitate to contact our MD. Come and show us what you're made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257