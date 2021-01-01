                 

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Jul-2021

Required:
To add to our recent very successful recruitment initiative we are inviting the following to join our progressive and ambitious band. Eb BASS, SOLO BARITONE, 3rd CORNET.

Contact:
We are making great strides and improvement and if you feel you can contribute with enthusiasm and character then don't mess about, call or mail me!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 25-Jun-2021

Required:
The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.

Contact:
To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, please apply in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)

Tel: 07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jun-2021

Required:
The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.

Contact:
To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, please apply in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2021

Required:
The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of Solo Baritone to join our very competent section! Some exciting things planned for the return from lockdown and this is a great opportunity to join our progressive and friendly band.

Contact:
If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to the future success of this proactive and enjoyable band then do not hesitate to contact our MD. Come and show us what you're made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
