Epping Forest Band

Posted: 12-Jul-2021

Required:

Now that we are back together, we invite applications for a 2nd Horn,Tenor Trombone and Euph to complete our line up. The band meet on Monday evenings (plus extra rehearsals depending on engagements) between 8-10pm in our own band room in Epping, Essex.



Contact:

We are close to the Central line, M11 and M25 and aim for a balance of concerts and contests under MD Keith Schroeter. If you would like more information then please feel free to get in touch with Keith on or 07775857600.