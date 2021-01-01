                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 12-Jul-2021

Required:
Now that we are back together, we invite applications for a 2nd Horn,Tenor Trombone and Euph to complete our line up. The band meet on Monday evenings (plus extra rehearsals depending on engagements) between 8-10pm in our own band room in Epping, Essex.

Contact:
We are close to the Central line, M11 and M25 and aim for a balance of concerts and contests under MD Keith Schroeter.  If you would like more information then please feel free to get in touch with Keith on or 07775857600.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
