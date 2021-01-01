1 to 1 of 1
Jubilee brass (Oxford) band
Posted: 13-Jul-2021
Required:
As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.
Contact:
Contact Cliff Sadler (MD) on email or call 07465408419
We rehearse in Cowley, Oxford Monday & Friday on good bus routes and parking available.
All players welcome, come along and give us a try