Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

Posted: 13-Jul-2021

Required:

As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.



Contact:

Contact Cliff Sadler (MD) on email or call 07465408419

We rehearse in Cowley, Oxford Monday & Friday on good bus routes and parking available.

All players welcome, come along and give us a try