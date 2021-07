Milton Keynes Brass July 15 • . Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-9:30pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Melton Band July 15 • Melton Band is looking to strengthen its CORNET SECTION with vacancies for solo cornet and back row . We are already back at rehearsals and are preparing for our summer engagement programme. So if you are looking for a new challenge, get in touch.

Cawthorne Brass Band July 15 • All players welcome with specific vacancies for first cornet, second euphonium, second baritone, bass trombone. We are a friendly non contesting band who strive to a high standard of playing, so if you've had enough of contesting, we could be the answer

