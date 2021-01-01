Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Golborne Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2021

Required:

We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!



Contact:

We are currently recruiting SOPRANO CORNET, TENOR HORN & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.

You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136

Golborne Brass

Posted: 17-Jul-2021

Required:

We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!



Contact:

We are currently recruiting SOLO EUPHONIUM, SOLO HORN & Eb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.

You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136