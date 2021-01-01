1 to 2 of 2
Golborne Brass
Posted: 2-Aug-2021
Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!
Contact:
We are currently recruiting SOPRANO CORNET, TENOR HORN & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.
You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136Map to bandroom Golborne Brass
Golborne Brass
Posted: 17-Jul-2021
Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!
Contact:
We are currently recruiting SOLO EUPHONIUM, SOLO HORN & Eb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.
You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136Map to bandroom Golborne Brass