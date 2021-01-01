                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Golborne Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2021

Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Contact:
We are currently recruiting SOPRANO CORNET, TENOR HORN & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.

You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136

  Map to bandroom   Golborne Brass

Golborne Brass

Posted: 17-Jul-2021

Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Contact:
We are currently recruiting SOLO EUPHONIUM, SOLO HORN & Eb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.

You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak directly to Norma Tinsley on 07713 560136

  Map to bandroom   Golborne Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Golborne Brass

August 2 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed tenor horn player who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top