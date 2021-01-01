1 to 2 of 2
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 12-Aug-2021
Required:
TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell
Contact:
Applications in confidence via the band secretary at
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 9-Aug-2021
Required:
SOPRANO CORNET: The band are looking for a confident and competent player to join a very experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality concert and contest schedule for the remainder of 2021 & 2022
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary Gary Roylance ay