Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 12-Aug-2021

Required:
TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Contact:
Applications in confidence via the band secretary at

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 9-Aug-2021

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET: The band are looking for a confident and competent player to join a very experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality concert and contest schedule for the remainder of 2021 & 2022

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary Gary Roylance ay

Shipston Town Band

August 12 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

August 11 • Hebden Bridge Junior Band are looking for a new Musical Director.. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts.. Applications by 30th September.

