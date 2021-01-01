1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 15-Sep-2021
Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call. Concerts and contests planned
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details other players welcome to apply as players will move around for the right player.
ALL APPLICATIONS TREATED WITH THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 30-Aug-2021
Required:
Great to be back blowing with 1st engagement done,more planned along with contests but looking for PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNETS to strengthen us. Rehearsals on wednesdays in our own bandroom.
Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or email
ALL ENQUIRES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE