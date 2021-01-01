1 to 1 of 1
Golborne Brass
Posted: 26-Sep-2021
Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!
Contact:
We are currently recruiting SOLO BARITONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome.
You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to MD — Joshua Hughes on 07845252122Map to bandroom Golborne Brass