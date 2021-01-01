                 

Cathays Brass

Posted: 26-Sep-2021

Required:
We are seeking a conductor for our community band based in Cardiff. We rehearse in Cathays on Monday nights and enjoy a diverse events calendar, including an annual tour abroad. We have a strong social ethos and promote inclusivity in the band.

Contact:
If you think you've got the skills and enthusiasm to lead us in promoting community music making we'd love to hear from you. More information can be found on our website https:/­/­cathaysbrass.weebly.com/. Email your interest to .

