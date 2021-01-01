                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom. Concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Sep-2021

Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call. Concerts and contests planned

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details other players welcome to apply as players will move around for the right player.
ALL APPLICATIONS TREATED WITH THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

September 28 • Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET.. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.. Concerts and contests planned.. .

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.

Otterbourne Brass

September 27 • Otterbourne Brass, West of England 2nd Section, have immediate vacancies for trombones and basses. Rehearsals every Thurs, 7.30 in the Village Hall complex 2 min off junction 12 M3. Modern repertoire in preparation for several concerts to year end.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top