1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Sep-2021
Required:
Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom. Concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 15-Sep-2021
Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call. Concerts and contests planned
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details other players welcome to apply as players will move around for the right player.
ALL APPLICATIONS TREATED WITH THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE