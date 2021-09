September 28 • 1st Horn & 2nd Baritone & Bb Bass.. Concert Brass Poynton. We are currently rehearsing in St Georges Hall.. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals. No Contesting: Half a dozen jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00pm to 10.00pm

September 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.