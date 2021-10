Lydney Band October 4 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Enderby Band October 3 • Enderby Band are a progressive Championship section band in the Midlands and are looking to complete our line up of committed and talented players and need a back row cornet, soprano and percussionists (kit or tuned) to join us.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band October 3 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed EEb player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards