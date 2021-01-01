                 

Garforth Brass

Posted: 5-Oct-2021

Required:
Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking a 2nd horn, 2nd baritone and Euphonium to complete the line-up. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Contact:
The band rehearses at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth LS25 1NW on Sunday evenings from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Please contact MD John Thompson on 07766 880302 or Band Manager Alistair Hull on 07985 212207 in the first instance.

  Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 26-Sep-2021

Required:
Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking cornet players (positions negotiable) as the band prepares for forthcoming concerts and contests. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Contact:
The band rehearses at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth LS25 1NW on Sunday evenings from 6.30pm-8.30pm. Please contact MD John Thompson on 07766 880302 or Band Manager Alistair Hull on 07985 212207 in the first instance.

  Garforth Brass
