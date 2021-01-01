                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Oct-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.

Contact:
ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details.
You can also email david.pegram60 @gmail.com
All enquiries in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2021

Required:
Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom. Concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email

All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Sep-2021

Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call. Concerts and contests planned

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details other players welcome to apply as players will move around for the right player.
ALL APPLICATIONS TREATED WITH THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
