Chinnor Silver

Posted: 10-Oct-2021

Required:

Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.



Contact:

ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details.

You can also email david.pegram60 @gmail.com

All enquiries in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2021

Required:

Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom. Concerts and contests planned.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for more details and a chat or email



All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Sep-2021

Required:

We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call. Concerts and contests planned



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details other players welcome to apply as players will move around for the right player.

ALL APPLICATIONS TREATED WITH THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE