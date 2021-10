Chelmsford Silver Band October 31 • Front Row Cornet. We are a friendly, active, non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are held in Chelmsford on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church

Regent Community Brass October 30 • RCB are looking for a new musical director who will challenge the band through interesting repertoire, striking a balance between contests and concerts throughout the year. We are a third section band based in East Finchley, rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm.

Blidworth Welfare Band October 30 • **Musical Director** The Midlands Area Championship Section Bliworth Welfare Band are now accepting applications for the position of musical director to further develop the bands work towards the midlands area competition and beyond.

