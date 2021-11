Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Great Barr Brass

Posted: 5-Nov-2021

Required:

Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm.



Contact:

If interested please come along to a practice or contact Helen on 07929 593228.