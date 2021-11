Lydney Band November 6 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Great Barr Brass November 5 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Glossop Old Band November 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).. .

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards