Stretford Band
Posted: 18-Nov-2021
Required:
Principal cornet required for our friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . Currently rebuilding following covid we are looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, Stretford M32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494