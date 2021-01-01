Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Stretford Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2021

Required:

Principal cornet required for our friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . Currently rebuilding following covid we are looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, Stretford M32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494

