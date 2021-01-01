                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Stretford Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2021

Required:
Principal cornet required for our friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . Currently rebuilding following covid we are looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, Stretford M32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494

  Map to bandroom   Stretford Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band annual remembrance day parade

Sunday 14 November • Priory Park, Bodmin PL312AE

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

DIGGLE BAND

November 18 • Diggle band N. West 2nd section have vacancies for 1/ 2nd and 1 /3rd cornet.. We are an ambitious committed band with a sensible mix of concert and contests.. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings 7.45 pm.at Diggle band club. . All applications in confidence.

Cheshire Constabulary Band

November 18 • Cornet player.. We are looking for a cornet player as we have a vacancy on back row, but all positions considered.

Stretford Band

November 18 • Principal cornet required for our friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . Currently rebuilding following covid we are looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months..

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top