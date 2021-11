November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.