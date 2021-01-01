1 to 2 of 2
Cheshire Constabulary Band
Posted: 3-Dec-2021
Required:
Musical director/Bandmaster sought for a successful band and Corps of drums based in Winsford Cheshire .
Contact:
For details and how to submit expressions of interest.
https://cheshirepolice.tal.net/vx/lang-en-GB/mobile-0/channel-1/appcentre-13/brand-3/user-1001778/xf-abda6d4372e8/wid-9/candidate/so/pm/6/pl/24/opp/716-Bandmaster-Paid-Volunteer/en-GB
Cheshire Constabulary Band
Posted: 18-Nov-2021
Required:
Cornet player.. We are looking for a cornet player as we have a vacancy on back row, but all positions considered.
Contact:
We rehearse (Mondays) in Winsford CW72UA. Sensible commitments with varied and interesting engagements, one rehearse a week and just one contest a year. Tel 07857895674.