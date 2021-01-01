                 

Cheshire Constabulary Band

Posted: 3-Dec-2021

Required:
Musical director/Bandmaster sought for a successful band and Corps of drums based in Winsford Cheshire .

Contact:
For details and how to submit expressions of interest.

https:/­/­cheshirepolice.tal.net/­vx/­lang-en-GB/­mobile-0/­channel-1/­appcentre-13/­brand-3/­user-1001778/­xf-abda6d4372e8/­wid-9/­candidate/­so/­pm/­6/­pl/­24/­opp/­716-Bandmaster-Paid-Volunteer/­en-GB

Cheshire Constabulary Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2021

Required:
Cornet player.. We are looking for a cornet player as we have a vacancy on back row, but all positions considered.

Contact:
We rehearse (Mondays) in Winsford CW72UA. Sensible commitments with varied and interesting engagements, one rehearse a week and just one contest a year. Tel 07857895674.

