Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2021
Required:
PWBB is a friendly and ambitious 4th Section Band looking for a percussionist to join our team for the 2022 Regionals and beyond. We rehearse Weds nights in Putney and have a great variety of gigs throughout the year.
Contact:
To find out more please contact our MD Sam on or drop an email to .
You can also look us up on https://pwbrassband.com/ or on social media Facebook /pwbrassband, Twitter @pwbrassband, Instagram @pwbrassbandPutney and Wimbledon Brass Band