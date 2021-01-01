Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 10-Dec-2021

Required:

PWBB is a friendly and ambitious 4th Section Band looking for a percussionist to join our team for the 2022 Regionals and beyond. We rehearse Weds nights in Putney and have a great variety of gigs throughout the year.



Contact:

To find out more please contact our MD Sam on or drop an email to .

You can also look us up on https:/­/­pwbrassband.com/ or on social media Facebook /pwbrassband, Twitter @pwbrassband, Instagram @pwbrassband