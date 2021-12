wantage silver band December 15 • Wantage Concert Brass, 2nd Section (Neil Brownless) are seeking competent percussionists to complete their lineup heading into the new year. The band were placed third at the national finals in Cheltenham and are looking to improve on this in 2022.

West Somerset Brass Band December 14 • We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue

Chinnor Silver December 13 • We are looking for CORNET(position negotiable) and 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS to join us in the new year.. Good but realistic book of concerts and concerts planned.. With The Aeronaughts as our area test piece whats not to like.

