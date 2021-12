Mid-Rhondda Band December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Glossop Old Band December 17 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. Experienced Front Row Cornet, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant), Solo Trombone. BARITONE VACANCY NOW FILLED.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards