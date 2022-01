Uppermill Band January 8 • UPPERMILL BAND North West 2nd Section Champions & 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a FLUGEL HORN / SOLO CORNET player We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly to be part of Team Uppermill

Tylorstown Band January 8 • We have a vacancy for a first-class cornet player, position negotiable, the band are currently in Championship Section and are looking forward to a busy 2022 including the Welsh Open, Welsh Regional Championships and the Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Lydney Band January 8 • Vacancy exists for a PERCUSSIONIST (preferably with experience of TIMPANI). We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire

