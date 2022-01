Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

Posted: 9-Jan-2022

Required:

Buoyant from our win at Butlins we are still in need of cornet, horn and Bass players to help us achieve our ambition of performing well at the area and returning to the 1st Section.



Contact:

If you are interested in joining us please contact Vikki on or on 07885 859538 as soon as possible