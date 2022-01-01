                 

Positions Vacant

Tylorstown Band

Posted: 12-Jan-2022

We have a vacancy for a first-class cornet player, position negotiable, the band are currently in Championship Section and are looking forward to a busy 2022 including the Welsh Open, Welsh Regional Championships and the Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Situated in the Rhondda Fach 30 minutes from Cardiff, we rehearse Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7.30 pm. If you are interested in joining us, please contact our Band Manager Kevin Jones on 07789501477 or email:

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies

Mid-Rhondda Band

January 12 • Mid-Rhondda Band (Second Section) has an Immediate vacancy for a kit player to complete our line up for the Welsh Regional Contest. Rehearsal on Thursday at 7.30pm at our Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AL

Forest of Dean Brass

January 12 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March?. We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet and 3rd Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA. . .

Uppermill Band

January 12 • UPPERMILL BAND North West 2nd Section Champions & 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a FLUGEL HORN / SOLO CORNET player We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly to be part of Team Uppermill

Pro Cards

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

