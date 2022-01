Bollington Brass Band January 21 • We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a percussionist to join the band after the North West area contest. If you fancy a new challenge with a friendly 1st Section please get in touch.

Forest of Dean Brass January 18 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

The Cobham Band January 17 • The Cobham Band is fully up and running again and requires a EUPHONIUM or BARITONE player. We have some great concerts planned including bandstand dates for the new season under our new conductor, Jim Lynch.. .

