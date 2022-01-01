1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 23-Jan-2022
Required:
We are looking for hopefully full time PERCUSSIONIST AND CORNET PLAYERS but would also welcome short term assistance for up to the areas where we are playing the exciting Aeronaughts in the 2nd section.Rehearsals are on Wednesdays with more as required.
Contact:
If you think you can help or would like to join us ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844352291 for a chat and more details or email
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 3-Jan-2022
Required:
NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE? We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings .
Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email