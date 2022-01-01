                 

wantage silver band

Posted: 27-Jan-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Bb Bass player with experience in the first/top section. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Contact:
We'd love to hear from you and get you along to a rehearsal! Please get in touch with Personnel Manager Sam Wyne by emailing or calling 07842 779617 for an informal chat.

Posted: 27-Jan-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Principal Cornet to complete their line up. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Contact:
We'd love to hear from you and get you along to a rehearsal! Please get in touch with Personnel Manager Sam Wyne by emailing or calling 07842 779617 for an informal chat.

