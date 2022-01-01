1 to 2 of 2
Thundersley Brass Band
Posted: 30-Jan-2022
Required:
Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.
Contact:
Please contact Ria Selina Stokes, on 07368 371839 or email for more information. We rehearse at 8pm Thursday evenings at Richmond Hall, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HA, within easy reach of the M25
