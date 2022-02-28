                 

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2022

Required:
Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Contact:
Interested applicants may contact the bands committee by email to
Please submit a short resume of your musical history/abilities with your application.
Closing date for applicants 28th Feb 2022.

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for concerts and contests throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.

Contact:
Please email for more information. Rehearsals take place at 8pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road, Corby NN172QW not far from the A14

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band
