Corby Silver Band
Posted: 10-Feb-2022
Required:
Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.
Contact:
Interested applicants may contact the bands committee by email to
Please submit a short resume of your musical history/abilities with your application.
Closing date for applicants 28th Feb 2022.
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 30-Jan-2022
Required:
Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for concerts and contests throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.
Contact:
Please email for more information. Rehearsals take place at 8pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road, Corby NN172QW not far from the A14