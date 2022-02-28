Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2022

Required:

Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.



Contact:

Interested applicants may contact the bands committee by email to

Please submit a short resume of your musical history/abilities with your application.

Closing date for applicants 28th Feb 2022.

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:

Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for concerts and contests throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.



Contact:

Please email for more information. Rehearsals take place at 8pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Corby Silver Band Club, Denford Road, Corby NN172QW not far from the A14