Glossop Old Band February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Mid-Rhondda Band February 18 • Mid Rhondda (Second Section) has an immediate vacancy for a kit player. Excellent attendance at our rehearsals which are held on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AT

