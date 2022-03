The Wigston Band March 6 • The Wigston Band , friendly second section band based in Leicestershire, is looking for cornet players. We require any players to boost the ranks on the front and back rows. . www.wigstonbrassband.com

Great Barr Brass March 6 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 8RB on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Blidworth Welfare Band March 6 • Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshire’s Premier Band we are looking for a **solo trombone player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.

