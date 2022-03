DIGGLE BAND March 12 • DIGGLE BAND N.West 2nd section have vacancies for 2 front row cornet players. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.30pm at Diggle Band club

Littleport Brass Band March 12 • Littleport Brass are looking for an enthusiastic and talented MD. We are an ambitious third section band located in Cambridgeshire with a full summer programme of engagements. We rehearse Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm..

Shipston Town Band March 11 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone Bb Cornet and 2nd Baritone. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

