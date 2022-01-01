                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2022

Required:
In preparation for the National Finals in September, The Dobcross Silver Band requires the services of a tuned percussionist. Preferably an all-rounder who can demonstrate a competence in all areas. All ages considered.

Contact:
If you fit the bill, contact any of the below in confidence to discuss further.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 2-Mar-2022

Required:
Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?

Contact:
If you can add value to this ambitious and dedicated band, please apply in confidence at the first instance to:

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
