Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2022

Required:

In preparation for the National Finals in September, The Dobcross Silver Band requires the services of a tuned percussionist. Preferably an all-rounder who can demonstrate a competence in all areas. All ages considered.



Contact:

If you fit the bill, contact any of the below in confidence to discuss further.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 2-Mar-2022

Required:

Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?



Contact:

If you can add value to this ambitious and dedicated band, please apply in confidence at the first instance to:

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547707257 —

Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809560774 —

