Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2022

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 (Wakefield) are currently recruiting following our 3rd section regional win and invitation to national finals. We have vacancies for Cornet (position negotiable), Trombone, Bass and Kit. Our training band also has vacancies available

Contact:
If you're interested in joining us or would like further information please contact 07876 800929 or email including a brief summary of your experience. Rehearsal @ Outwood WMC WF1 2NS, tue 19:30, and sat 10:00

  Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band
