Positions Vacant

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2022

Required:
Need a new challenge? We are looking for a front row solo cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Contact:
Please contact the band through email or Facebook Messenger.

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2022

Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Contact:
Please contact the band through email or Facebook Messenger.

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 5-Mar-2022

Required:
Front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a kit percussionist required to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.

Contact:
Please contact the band through email

