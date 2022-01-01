                 

Rainford Band

Posted: 22-Mar-2022

Required:
Rainford Band have vacancies for a first class solo cornet and principal euphonium. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.

Contact:

Applications, in confidence, to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse:

Rainford Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2022

Required:
Rainford Band have vacancies for a first class solo cornet and euphonium players. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.

Contact:
Applications, in confidence, to the Band Manager, Julie Backhouse:

